Vikram Solar bags 150 MW solar module supply deal from Maharashtra Power Co

Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has secured a 150 MW solar module supply order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd.

The leading solar PV module manufacturer in a statement said it has bagged an order for a major renewable power project of 150 MW from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO), a government of Maharashtra undertaking.

The company will provide 150 MW of advanced N-Type Modules.

The modules will be supplied in the districts of Jalgaon and Solapur in the state of Maharashtra to MAHAGENCO under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) project 2.0.

The order reinforces the Kolkata-headquartered company's standing as one of the premier names in India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) list, the statement said.

"We are proud to have secured this order, which marks another step forward in our mission to power a greener India through high-efficiency solar solutions. The trust placed in Vikram Solar is a reflection of our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

Chaudhary further noted that "as we continue to expand our presence in key markets, such as Maharashtra, our focus remains on delivering value and excellence to our partners and communities. We view Maharashtra as a high-potential market with a rapidly growing appetite for renewable energy, and we remain optimistic about the region's accelerating demand trajectory." The implementation of this project is anticipated to boost the region's renewable energy capacity, support the reduction of carbon emissions, and advance environmental sustainability, the company added.