Home / Companies / News / Galaxy Group, Sawasdee to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build luxury flats in Delhi

Galaxy Group, Sawasdee to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build luxury flats in Delhi

Realty firm Galaxy group and Sawasdee group will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore to develop a luxury project at Lodhi Road in the national capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Noida-based Galaxy group has completed two commercial (office-cum-retail) projects in Greater Noida (West), known as Noida Extension, and is developing many projects in Delhi-NCR.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Galaxy group and Sawasdee group will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore to develop a luxury project at Lodhi Road in the national capital.

Noida-based Galaxy group has completed two commercial (office-cum-retail) projects in Greater Noida (West), known as Noida Extension, and is developing many projects in Delhi-NCR.

"We have been allotted three plots totalling 43,345 square metres at Lodhi Road by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA)," Pradeep Kumar Agrawalla, chairman of both Galaxy and Sawasdee groups, told reporters.

Out of the total land parcels, he said the company would get around 16,000 square metre to develop residential units for sale purpose, while it will have to develop 278 staff quarters for the RLDA on about 27,000 square metres land.

He said the company would develop around 5 lakh square feet of residential properties for sale purpose.

"We have to pay around Rs 350 crore to RLDA in instalments," Agrawalla said.

He said it would take at least a year to take all approvals for start of the construction works.

Agrawalla said the company has not yet finalised the number of units, size of flats and selling price for this project.

Asked about the investment, Agrawalla said, "the project cost is estimated to be over Rs 1,000 crore for free sale area and 278 staff quarters."

He said the investments would be funded through internal accruals. 

Agrawalla said the company would explore more such redevelopment projects in Delhi-NCR.

He said the demand for Grade-A commercial real estate and luxury residential properties is very strong.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms

Keystone Realtors net profit jumps over 9-fold to Rs 46.97 crore in Q1

LG launches two UltraGear OLED monitors for a smoother gaming experience

Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity

Quest Global plans to double India headcount to 20,000 in next 3-5 years

We are infusing GenAI into all our core offerings, says Cognizant CEO

Topics :GalaxyDelhiluxury housing

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story