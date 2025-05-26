Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Schneider Electric Infra net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 55 crore in Q4

Schneider Electric Infra net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 55 crore in Q4

The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed

Schneider Electric

The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Monday posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 54.61 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 592.60 crore in the quarter from Rs 475.38 crore in the year-ago period. 

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 267.89 crore from Rs 172.03 crore a year ago.

The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Schneider Electric Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

