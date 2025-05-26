Schneider Electric Infra net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 55 crore in Q4

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Monday posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 54.61 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.
The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.
Its total income rose to Rs 592.60 crore in the quarter from Rs 475.38 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 267.89 crore from Rs 172.03 crore a year ago.
The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24.
