Sebi may soon ease compliance norms for PE, VC funds in India: Report



The report added that due to banks being risk-averse of late and high volatility in the primary market, the number of alternative investment funds (AIFs) in India has grown to over 1,000. AIF is the regulatory term for PE and VC funds. These 1,000 funds have invested over Rs 1.3 trillion in India in the past two years. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is soon expected to conduct a review of the existing compliance norms for venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds and "simplify, ease and reduce" the associated cost, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday. Last week, The capital markets regulator sent an email to 20 fund officials asking them to suggest ways to reduce the compliance burden.



In the last few months, the regulator has also issued several consultation papers dealing with topics like valuation, the blind pool principle, demat of AIF units, and carry forward of unliquidated investments, among other things. The experts quoted in the report said that Sebi aims to add new rules to prevent a blow-up. At the same time, it also feels the need to ease compliance as the AIFs have become a steady source of investment.