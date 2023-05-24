SpiceJet to get partial relief from Sebi after debt recast deal with lessor

With this relaxation, SpiceJet will be exempt from submitting a valuation report to valuation report by an independent registered valuer to the stock exchanges. Usually, if the stock exchanges are not satisfied with the appropriateness of the valuation, they may get the valuation done by any other valuer also and seek further information from the company.

“This would amount to issuing preferential shares in lieu of cash, being the monetary liability which the company is subjected to. In view of the above, the proposed issuance of equity shares, which will serve to offset monetary obligations owed to the aircraft lessors and will be allocated to these lessors as new equity shares, will not be covered under the provisions of Regulation 163(3) of the ICDR Regulations,” noted Sebi.