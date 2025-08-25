HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹3,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board of Directors had in April this year approved a proposal to raise up to ₹65,000 crore through the issue of bonds/debentures in 2025-26.

The Bond Allotment Committee, in its meeting to be held on August 29, 2025, proposes to approve the issue/ allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹3,000 crore on a private placement basis.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.