Wai Wai maker bets on healthier variants, to scale revenue to ₹1,200 cr

CG Group, maker of Wai Wai noodles and part of CG Corp Global, is introducing healthier variants such as atta noodles while expanding its food portfolio and trade channels to target a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore in FY26.

“We are aggressively scaling our business in India as we aim to transition from a single flagship company to a diversified multi-category food business. To achieve this, our current strategy focuses on launching new products across various categories,” Binod Chaudhary, chairman of CG Corp Global, told Business Standard.

The categories include snacks, sauces, pasta, and seasonings.

“Additionally, we are expanding across e-commerce, modern trade, and retail alliances to boost our reach at least 3-4 times. As we draw focus on these, we are targeting a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore by FY26,” he said.

Strong growth momentum The company has been witnessing strong double-digit growth annually. It recorded revenue of Rs 800 crore in FY25, up from Rs 500 crore in FY23. The Nepal-headquartered foods major is also sharpening focus on healthier alternatives. Focus on health-conscious products “The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is witnessing a wave of health consciousness among millennials and Gen-Z customers. To sustain this growth and cater to evolving preferences, we are innovating product formulations by consciously lowering sodium content and offering healthier alternatives such as atta-based noodles,” Chaudhary said. The company initiated a phased salt reduction programme for select spicy variants in the third quarter of FY25. “To start, we reduced the salt content by 10 per cent in select products. Our goal is to gradually extend this reduction up to 25 per cent across other variants over time,” he added.