Hindustan Zinc exploring opportunities in rare earths, critical minerals

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) is exploring opportunities in rare earths and other critical minerals, while seeking global partners for AI- and drone-based exploration, Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar told shareholders at the company’s 59th Annual General Meeting on Monday.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc to expand into uranium mining if govt allows, says CEO “We are evolving from being India's greatest and largest zinc and silver producing company to becoming a multi-metal future-enabling enterprise. We are actively pursuing copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, potash and rare earth elements, along with neodymium from monazite, antimony, graphite and germanium,” Hebbar said.

"In a significant step toward strengthening India's mineral security, the government conducted its fifth tranche auction, which for the first time included blocks of potash, tungsten and rare earth elements. HZL emerged as a successful bidder for these key critical mineral plots," Hebbar added.

She further said that HZL is likely the first private company in India to secure a rare earth monzonite block, a land-based, non-radioactive deposit, distinct from the bit-sand monazite currently mined by Indian Rare Earths Ltd. India is rich in monazite, a key source of neodymium for rare earth magnets. HZL exploring global partnerships ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant Addressing the shareholders, she added that the company has floated international tenders to leverage advanced expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and drone-led exploration. "As we expand into these critical minerals, we are betting big on global partnerships. We have already floated international tenders for AI and drone-led exploration, tapping advanced expertise from partners in Australia, South Africa, Chile and even China. These minerals are strategic imperatives for India's position in the global value chain," she said.