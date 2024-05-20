Senior Flipkart execs Prabh Simran Singh, Sankalp Mehrotra to step down

Two senior executives at Flipkart are leaving the e-commerce company in the next few weeks. Prabh Simran Singh, senior vice president (SVP) of customer growth and retention, marketing and ads at Flipkart, has resigned and is leaving the company in the coming weeks, according to sources.

Another executive, Sankalp Mehrotra, vice president (VP) of monetisation at Flipkart, is also serving his notice period and will be leaving the firm in the next few weeks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They join the growing list of top officials who have left Flipkart in the past few months. Many of the executives at large companies are quitting either to start their own companies or join smaller firms.

An email query sent to the company remained unanswered till press time.

Sandeep Karwa, vice president, Flipkart Ads, is the newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads.





ALSO READ: JB Pharma aims to grow its revenue by 12-14% in the next two years In February, Sandeep Kohli, senior vice president (SVP) and head of data centres at Flipkart, was leaving the company after over nine years with the company. Kohli is likely to start his own venture.

Around the same time, Flipkart-owned travel platform Cleartrip’s CEO Ayyappan R, Amitesh Jha who led marketplace and categories, fintech and payments head Dheeraj A, and Bharath Ram, who led growth and retention at the e-commerce firm, were also among the senior vice presidents who were moving out of the firm.

“Since its inception, Flipkart has always created stellar leaders who have not only scaled our business to new heights but have also moved on to create successful businesses in the ecosystem at large,” Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy had told employees. “Our approach to enabling wealth creation and career planning for all employees has given several individuals the opportunity to pursue the next phase of their careers, which has led to some exits among senior management.”

Flipkart is in talks with investors to raise a total funding of about $1 billion to help it in its strategic objectives, including becoming IPO-ready, according to sources. It recently raised nearly $600 million in fresh funds from parent company Walmart and another investor. It is intensifying its efforts to achieve profitability as it is eyeing a valuation of approximately $60 billion at the time of its IPO, now planned for 2025-2026, instead of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

“We’re looking and exploring when would be the right time to IPO that (Flipkart) business. There’s strong growth in Flipkart and in PhonePe and we’re excited about the India market,” a Walmart executive told analysts after announcing the company’s results on May 16.