JB Pharma aims to grow its revenue by 12-14% in the next two years

Mumbai-based pharma company JB Pharma is aiming to grow its revenue by 12-14 per cent in the next two years. The company is particularly focused on expanding its presence in the chronic medicines segment and its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business.

During a recent interaction, JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra highlighted the company's strong performance, attributing the recent surge to a strategic shift towards chronic medications, which offer higher margins. Additionally, Chopra emphasised the significant contribution of the CDMO business, which partners with major players like Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Improved profitability in South Africa, which moved from high single digits to mid-teens, has also bolstered overall performance.

"We are seeing significant improvements in our chronic business, particularly in cardiology. In three years, we’ve moved from the 13th to the 8th position in this segment. Our cardiology revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore in 2024, and we continue to touch millions of lives annually," Chopra said.

Looking ahead, JB Pharma plans to maintain its presence in cardiology, focusing on hypertension, heart failure, and lipid-lowering treatments. There are ongoing efforts to expand in diuretics, arrhythmias, and blood thinners, potentially through acquisitions or organic growth.





The company is also committed to launching new products both in India and globally. In India, JB Pharma plans to introduce six to eight products annually, contributing significantly to its revenue. Recent launches include Randraft for reflux acid disorders and Sporolac Eva, a probiotic for women's health.

On the global front, JB Pharma has filed 10 new products for bioequivalence (BE) in markets such as sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. These filings, which include products in the areas of lipids, flozines, and eye drops, are expected to start contributing to revenue by 2026.

The CDMO business, which contributes 12 per cent to JB Pharma's revenue, has seen substantial growth. The company manufactures lozenges for major global brands like Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, and Johnson & Johnson. This segment, which was valued at $10 million three years ago, has grown to $50 million, with ambitions to reach $100 million in the next three to five years.

"Our CDMO business is thriving, especially in the lozenges market. We are the third-largest manufacturer globally, with a capacity to produce 2 billion lozenges annually," Chopra noted.

JB Pharma's recent acquisition of a Rs 175 crore ophthalmology portfolio from Novartis marks another strategic move into a growing therapeutic segment. This acquisition includes a three-year distribution and marketing licence, with a perpetual licence to follow in 2027.

Chopra concluded with optimism about the company's trajectory: "With a solid foundation and strategic focus, JB Pharma is set to continue its growth, bringing quality medicines to millions of patients and achieving our ambitious revenue targets."