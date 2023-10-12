Home / Companies / News / Servotech Power, EMCOR to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in India

Servotech Power, EMCOR to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in India

Initially, 100 DC fast EV chargers will be installed at different locations in South India and later scaled up to other parts of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi


1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Servotech Power Systems and EMCOR Power Solutions have entered into an agreement to develop 1,000 EV charging stations at various locations in India.

EMCOR Power Solutions is part of Kuwait-based EMCOR International which is in the business of oil and gas, Servotech Power Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

"Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), EMCOR Power Solutions commits to provide 1,000 charging power operators (CPO) sites in India. These sites will serve as the foundation for the installation of EV chargers, as outlined by the agreement," the statement said.

Servotech Power Systems will manufacture and install 30kW to 60kW and higher capacity DC fast EV chargers to cater to the varying power requirements. The project will be executed in a phased manner.

Initially, 100 DC fast EV chargers will be installed at different locations in South India and later scaled up to other parts of the country.

Raman Bhatia, MD of Servotech Power Systems said the MoU aims to accelerate nationwide adoption of E-vehicles by developing a technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure.

Topics :Electric Vehiclessouth indiaElectric mobility

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

