Shantanu Narayen bows out ahead of his 100th earnings call at Adobe

More than 18 years after he had taken over as the chief executive officer of Adobe in December 2007, Shantanu Narayen, 62, is stepping down amid reaction from the stock market to peers in the tech universe. Counted among the most influential Indian-American executives to have led a major US technology company, Narayen’s stint as the CEO saw Adobe transition from a below $1-billion revenue firm to a $25-billion entity. The employee strength in the San Jose-headquartered company has grown from 3,000 to 30,000 in these 18 years.