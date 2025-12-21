Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Pallonji eyes ₹600 cr revenue from Pune housing plot project

Shapoorji Pallonji eyes ₹600 cr revenue from Pune housing plot project

SPRE, the real estate arm of business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has developed many group housing projects and is now expanding its portfolio

The project, comprising 483 plots, will have an "estimated revenue potential around ₹600 crore".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has entered into the housing plot segment to meet the rising demand and will develop its first project in Pune with a revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore.

SPRE, the real estate arm of business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has developed many group housing projects and is now expanding its portfolio by offering residential plots to customers.

On Sunday, the company announced its foray into plotted development with the launch of 'Treetopia', a premium 105-acre project in Pune.

The project, comprising 483 plots, will have an "estimated revenue potential around Rs 600 crore".

The project is located close to the upcoming Purandar International Airport.

The plot size ranges from 2,000-6,000 square feet. The company is targeting both end users and long-term investors.

Sumit Sapru, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, "With growing interest among homebuyers in plotted developments, the launch of Treetopia marks an important step in strengthening our residential portfolio and expanding into this segment."  "With infrastructure projects reshaping the region's growth trajectory, we believe the Pune Growth Corridor will emerge as a high-potential micro-market," he said.

SPRE has a development potential of over 130 million square feet. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata property markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

