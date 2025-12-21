Shapoorji Pallonji eyes ₹600 cr revenue from Pune housing plot project

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has entered into the housing plot segment to meet the rising demand and will develop its first project in Pune with a revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore.
SPRE, the real estate arm of business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has developed many group housing projects and is now expanding its portfolio by offering residential plots to customers.
On Sunday, the company announced its foray into plotted development with the launch of 'Treetopia', a premium 105-acre project in Pune.
The project, comprising 483 plots, will have an "estimated revenue potential around Rs 600 crore".
The project is located close to the upcoming Purandar International Airport.
The plot size ranges from 2,000-6,000 square feet. The company is targeting both end users and long-term investors.
Sumit Sapru, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, "With growing interest among homebuyers in plotted developments, the launch of Treetopia marks an important step in strengthening our residential portfolio and expanding into this segment." "With infrastructure projects reshaping the region's growth trajectory, we believe the Pune Growth Corridor will emerge as a high-potential micro-market," he said.
SPRE has a development potential of over 130 million square feet. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata property markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app