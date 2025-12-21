Shapoorji Pallonji eyes ₹600 cr revenue from Pune housing plot project

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has entered into the housing plot segment to meet the rising demand and will develop its first project in Pune with a revenue potential of around Rs 600 crore.

SPRE, the real estate arm of business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has developed many group housing projects and is now expanding its portfolio by offering residential plots to customers.

On Sunday, the company announced its foray into plotted development with the launch of 'Treetopia', a premium 105-acre project in Pune.

The project, comprising 483 plots, will have an "estimated revenue potential around Rs 600 crore".

The project is located close to the upcoming Purandar International Airport.