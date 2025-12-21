Data breach case: US court approves Infosys McCamish's $17.5 mn settlement

A US court has given its final approval for the proposed settlement of class action lawsuits against Infosys McCamish, according to a BSE filing by Infosys on Saturday.
Under the proposed terms, Infosys McCamish Systems had agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle all the pending class action lawsuits related to a cybersecurity incident in 2023, which identified the Infosys subsidiary as the main source.
If the settlement is not appealed within 30 days, "it will become effective and resolve all allegations made in the class action lawsuits without admission of any liability", Infosys said.
In February 2024, Bank of America named Infosys McCamish Systems as the source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers.
As per the notification, the breach occurred on October 29, 2023, and was discovered on October 30 that year.
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said the proposed agreement would settle all the pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations made in this matter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app