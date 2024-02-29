Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from 180 luxury units in B'luru

Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from 180 luxury units in B'luru

In a statement, the company said it has launched 'Sequoia', the last tower at its project Parkwest 2.0 in Binnypet, Bengaluru

As per the data compiled by housing brokerage firm, PropTiger, the sales of residential properties rose 44 per cent last year to 44,002 units from 30,467 units during 2022 | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Thursday launched more than 180 luxury homes in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has launched 'Sequoia', the last tower at its project Parkwest 2.0 in Binnypet, Bengaluru.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project Parkwest 2.0 has a total saleable area of over 18.4 lakh square feet.

The company will develop over 180 luxury apartments in this last tower, having a saleable area of 4.3 lakh square feet and "presenting a revenue potential of nearly Rs 500 crore".

Venkatesh Gopalakrishna, MD & CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said, "Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, is a testament to our meticulous planning and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship."

Bengaluru is one of the major real estate markets in India.

As per the data compiled by housing brokerage firm, PropTiger, the sales of residential properties rose 44 per cent last year to 44,002 units from 30,467 units during 2022.

The new supply of housing also went up 14 per cent to 47,965 units in 2023 from 42,215 units in the previous year.

With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Also Read

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate expects Rs 600 cr from 276 luxury homes

Realty reality: Will luxury housing in India lose its sheen in 2024?

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate eyes Rs 250 cr revenue from new project

Sebi fines Rs 7 lakh on Shapoorji Pallonji for violating disclosure rules

CARE downgrades ratings for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co's term loan to 'BBB'

Reliance-Disney merger draws Nita Ambani back to business spotlight

CtrlS to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Chennai data center park, across phases

Lighthouse invests Rs 284 crore in silver jewellery brand Kushal's

Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes' economy class

Cognizant asks India employees to work from office for three days in a week

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shapoorji Pallonjiluxury homesBengaluru

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story