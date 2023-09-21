Shares of EMS gain 33% on market debut; SJVN share sale oversubscribed

Shares of EMS, a civil construction company, gained nearly 33 per cent over their issue price during their stock market debut on Thursday. Its stock closed at Rs 280, up Rs 69 over the issue price of Rs 211.

At the last close, EMS was valued at Rs 1,553 crore.

The good listing follows strong demand for the company's shares during its maiden share sale, which was subscribed nearly 75 times. EMS, previously known as EMS Infracon, is into wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services.

SJVN share sale oversubscribed

State-owned SJVN’s offer for sale (OFS) garnered more bids than shares on offer on Thursday. The government has put on the block 193.3 million shares (4.92 per cent) stake in the hydroelectric power generation company against which it received bids for over 204 million shares.

Shares of SJVN, however, dropped nearly 13 per cent in the secondary market trading to close at Rs 71.2. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 69 per share. Shares of SJVN have more than doubled so far this calendar year.

About 19.3 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Friday. In case of demand shortfall, the shares will be allotted to institutional investors. Following the share sale, over Rs 1,330 crore will get added to the government’s 2023-24 disinvestment kitty. So far this financial year, the centre has sold stakes in Coal India and Rail Vikas Nigam to mop up Rs 5,600 crore.