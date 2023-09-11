Shema Electric launches new range of high-speed electric scooters

Shema Electric launched a new range of high-speed electric scooters to take on competition from rivals like Hero Electric and Ampere.

The company priced its e-scooters -- Eagle+ and TUFF+ at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The electric scooters will be competing with Hero Electric's Optima CX 5.0, priced at Rs 1.3 lakh, Ampere's Magnus EX (ex-showroom Rs 98,900) and Okaya's FAAST F2F (ex-showroom Rs 93,990).

Both scooters qualify for incentives under the Indian government's initiative to encourage electric vehicle adoption, including FAME-II and state-level subsidies.

Yogesh Kumar Lath, founder and CEO of Shema Electric, said: "Our relentless efforts towards 'Make in India' have culminated in successfully obtaining the necessary certifications for FAME-II, a process that took considerable time and dedication. Our primary goal is to provide affordable options for consumers, and we anticipate a positive response to this launch."

"With this introduction, our objective is to double our dealer network. Over the next two years, Shema Electric plans to double its product portfolio as well," he said.

The Eagle+ is a passenger two-wheeler offering a maximum speed of 50 km/h, whereas TUFF+ is a multi-utility EV loader with a loading capacity of 150 kg and a maximum speed limit of 60 km/h.