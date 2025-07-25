Friday, July 25, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Mukul Pasricha, Founder & CEO of Spring House Workspace, noted that the demand for managed flexible workspaces is rising from enterprises of all sizes

workplace, office

The company has more than 20 centres across Delhi-NCR covering more than 8 lakh sq ft of office space. (Representative photo/Pexels)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Co-working firm Spring House Workspaces has opened a new centre at Saket in South Delhi comprising 28,000 sq ft area to meet demand from corporates.

The centre, located at Southern Park Mall in Saket, can accommodate 450 seats.

Mukul Pasricha, Founder & CEO of Spring House Workspace, noted that the demand for managed flexible workspaces is rising from enterprises of all sizes.

The company has more than 20 centres across Delhi-NCR covering more than 8 lakh sq ft of office space.

Co-working operators have leased 2.6 million square feet office space during the April-June quarter across seven major cities against 1.3 million square feet in the year-ago period, according to real estate consultant Vestian.

 

These operators take space from real estate developers and individual property owners to establish co-working centres and then the workspaces are sub-leased to corporates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF's comeback project in Mumbai sees ₹2,300 cr sales in first week

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25premium

Sunjay Kapur

Rani Kapur seeks Sona Comstar AGM delay, flags concerns over Sunjay's death

Nayara

CEO of Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara resigns after EU sanctions

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints seeks to quash antitrust probe, says probe order mishandled

Topics : Company News Delhi New Delhi Co-working spaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon