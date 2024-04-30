Home / Companies / News / Shriram Group in talks with partners for wealth management business foray

Shriram Group in talks with partners for wealth management business foray

Shriram Finance expects vehicle sales growth to be in single digits during the current financial year, owing to a dip during the election season

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Shriram Group is in talks with two companies to rope them in as partners for its planned foray into the wealth management business, and this will be finalised by June this year, a top company official told Business Standard.

The Chennai-based conglomerate will launch its wealth management business through a subsidiary, Shriram Credit, which is a subsidiary of Shriram Capital. "We are working on it. We have some partners who are interested to join us. We are examining that and it may take a couple of months. We are in talks with two companies," said Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance. Revankar said that the company is in talks with a domestic as well as a global major for a tie-up.

Shriram Finance expects vehicle sales growth to be in single digits during the current financial year, owing to a dip during the election season. Revankar expects the demand for commercial vehicles to be slower as the entire government machinery will be involved in the election process during the first two months.

"Even the disbursement from the government will also be delayed. I expect a slower start but we should catch up by the second quarter. Sales are already down and I expect them to be much lower than March numbers. I expect them to be around 60 per cent of the March numbers. It will catch up by June," Revankar said.

In March 2024, the Indian Auto Retail sector experienced modest growth of 3.14 per cent compared to the same time last year. During the period, passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) faced a decline of 6 per cent each.

The company has also maintained its projection of a 15 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the current fiscal year. For the company, total Assets under Management as of March increased by 21.10 per cent and stood at Rs 2.25 trillion compared to Rs 1.85 trillion as of March 2023, and Rs 2.14 trillion as of December 2023.

"We are likely to be slow in the first two months because of the elections. We expect it to be around 15 per cent by the end of the year. There is no impact on collections," he said. Revankar added that the company is expecting growth in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, gold and SME segment during the current financial year.

Shriram Finance has reported a 57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 2,021.28 crore as against Rs 1,288.18 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year, owing to a rise in income and improved asset quality.

The company said that it will be slow in terms of lending for the construction segment. "For construction, we will be slower, because of elections. Not that we are worried about results but because repayment will be slow as government machinery will be involved in elections," he said.

Topics :Shriram Groupcommercial vehiclesassets under managementIndian companies

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

