Mubadala, Warburg in talks with Shriram Finance to buy stake in SHFL

UAE-based sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company and Warburg Pincus are in talks with Shriram Finance to acquire a controlling stake in its subsidiary Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL). Shriram Finance on Tuesday confirmed that it is looking to unlock value in the housing finance arm to secure growth capital.

The company also confirmed the talks regarding this in response to questions from Business Standard. "We are in discussions to secure growth capital for Shriram Finance. Nothing has been finalised. Discussions are with multiple investors," the company said in response to a question on whether it is in talks with the global majors Mubadala and Warburg. According to media reports, Bain Capital was also in the race for the company. While Warburg did not comment on Business Standard queries, Mubadala did not respond.

The deal is likely to be between Rs 5,300 crore and Rs 6,500 crore, based on reports. Shriram Finance, which owns 84.82 per cent of SHFL, while private equity major Valiant Capital Management holds the majority of the remaining stake.

SHFL on Tuesday reported a 67 per cent growth year-on-year in its fourth-quarter profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 62.1 crore. The company’s assets under management (AUM) also grew to Rs 13,762 crore in the same quarter.

The disbursals for the quarter jumped 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,302 crore, and the overall disbursal reached Rs 7,591 crore in the past financial year. Asset quality also improved with gross stage-3 assets at 1.03 per cent, a 2 basis points increase quarter-on-quarter, and a 10 basis points increase year-on-year.

Net interest margin (NIM) in the same quarter improved by 108 basis points year-on-year to 7.6 per cent. For the full financial year, the PAT stood at Rs 217.4 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 58 per cent. Total AUM has grown more than threefold in the past three years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56 per cent in the past four years. The company also raised Rs 400 crore capital during the last quarter.

Ravi Subramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Housing Finance, said, “The past three years, with a CAGR of 56 per cent. We are consistently expanding in newer territories and have the adequate capital buffer to drive business growth. We are very optimistic about the growth prospects as the demand for affordable housing will come from the rural and semi-urban markets. The home loan growth momentum is expected to remain strong in the medium term as well.”