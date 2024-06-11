Home / Companies / News / Shriram Life declares Rs 201 cr bonus in FY24 on higher premium income

Shriram Life declares Rs 201 cr bonus in FY24 on higher premium income

The bonus payout would benefit 3.86 lakh policy holders of Shriram Life Insurance

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees
Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shriram Life Insurance has declared a bonus of Rs 201 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 following the robust growth in premium income.

The bonus payout would benefit 3.86 lakh policy holders of Shriram Life Insurance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shriram Life Insurance declared Rs 201 crore bonus, up by 35 per cent from Rs 149 crore in the corresponding period of last year on the back of "robust growth in premium income which was driven by diversification of sales during FY'24," a company statement said here on Tuesday.

"Our surge in new business premium in FY'24 was led by a combination of factors which includes new partners, technology upgrades and focused sales," said company Managing Director and CEO Casparus J H Kromhout said.

"We believe this growth must be shared with our customers, who are the fulcrum of our growth story," he said.

As of March 31, 2024, Shriram Life sold around 4,46,730 policies compared to 2,90,156 policies in the year ago period. The company's Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 11,282 crore, up by 25 per cent from Rs 9,012 crore recorded last financial year.

"On the drive towards our purpose to provide financial solutions to our customers, this is an important milestone; we have been able to contribute towards the financial goals of our customers and deliver on the trust placed in us," Kromhout added.

Also Read

Sunil Chhetri retires: List of all goals scored in international football

Shriram Finance sees assets under management growth slowing to 15% in FY25

DCM Shriram signs MoU with Gujarat govt to invest Rs 12,000 cr by 2028

Shriram Finance Q3 results: Marginal rise in net profit to Rs 1,873 crore

Shriram Finance rallies 5% as stock is set to enter Nifty50 from March 28

Process to select next Punjab National Bank chief to begin in July

Those who can't keep up will be left behind: Wadhwani Foundation CEO on AI

Digital platforms are now a crucial pillar for FMCG cos to advertise: Meta

Hansgrohe looks to grow India market as its top 5, say executives

Private capex expected to pick up with a stable govt at Centre: Anish Shah

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shriram Life InsuranceInsurance Sector

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story