Siemens looks at setting up a hub for urban transport solutions in India

Siemens is looking at setting up a hub for mass transit or urban transport solutions in India. The company sees the rail transit solutions as a big opportunity.



This comes on the back of the company bagging one of its largest deals in India with Indian Railways. The contract, worth Rs 26,000 crore (Euro 3 billion), will see Siemens supplying and servicing electric locomotives for freight movement. This was the single largest order for Siemens Mobility in India.

“We will accelerate component and locomotive manufacturing in India. We also have a site in India that develops a lot of rail infrastructure solutions. We want to use India as a hub for making mass transit, urban transport solutions,” said Peter Koerte, CTO and chief strategy officer, Siemens AG.

This is of significance as India has emerged as an important market and contributor to the revenue of the company. In India, the company has 12,000 software developers; 6,000 of these are in Bengaluru.

Koerte, who has been driving the firm's move towards becoming a more technology-focused firm rather than just a manufacturing player, said that the incremental revenue growth from India has been rising.

“India is at the eighth position in the global ranking, among the 30 when it comes to market size. But if one looks at growth and the incremental revenue addition, India is the fastest-growing and is in the top three to fifth-ranked geography,” said Koerte to Business Standard at the sidelines of its flagship event, Siemens India Innovation Day.

He also added that the company continues to hire in India and, though attrition is coming down, access to talent remains a challenge.

When asked if the current geo-political disturbances, the Israel conflict as well as the Ukraine war, have impacted business, Koerte said that the global strategy of being a 'glocal' player has aided its business.

“We have been in existence for 176 years now. We like to stay out of politics. More importantly, we have a multi-local strategy. We prefer to build products for the global market, but we prefer to localise depending on the regional requirements,” he added.

Last year, Siemens launched the Siemens Xcelerator programme, an open digital business platform. India was to be a key region in the roll-out of this platform.

Today, the company announced that the platform has 100 India-relevant digital use and reference cases across multiple industries such as Food & Beverage, Data Centres, Commercial Buildings, Power Utilities, and others.

The company also announced that it has expanded its partner ecosystem for Xcelerator with players like Tata Consultancy Services, Koncept Engineers, Safex Technologies, and Sonicbolt Technologies.