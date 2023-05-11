ABB expands Bengaluru facility for production of energy-efficient modules

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Thursday announced the expansion of its facility at Peenya factory in Bengaluru by setting up a new line for the production of variable speed drive modules.

Variable speed drive modules are used to control the speed of electric motors to match the actual demands of the process to improve energy efficiency and performance in any industrial application or any building globally.

When added to the existing motor of a pump, fan or compressor, a drive can typically reduce power consumption by up to 25 per cent, the company said.

"ABB India expands its production footprint with a new line for variable speed drive modules at the Peenya factory in Bengaluru," the company said in a statement.

The new line will produce drives ranging from 75 kW to 250 kW and will cater to all major industrial segments.

Part of the integrated campus that houses ABB's corporate office and other business' factories, this new production line aims to meet the growing demand of domestic and global customers, it stated.

With local manufacturing, now customers in India will get faster access to the products, their customization options, and quick serviceability. The expansion will also strengthen the local supplier ecosystem for ABB's low-voltage AC drives portfolio.

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to innovation, delivering world-class sustainable products and solutions for the Indian market as well as to enriching the local supplier base," said A R Madhusudan, President, Drive Products, ABB India.

Variable speed drive supports critical national infrastructure projects such as ventilation for Atal tunnel and COVID-19 vaccination manufacturing for pharma units.

The ABB drives are part of theC solutions that have been installed for the prestigious Statue of Unity project.

The hospitality industry across the country also deploys ABB drives to optimize the energy consumption.

The new line of production is ergonomically designed with position, angle and torque control and a programmable fastening system.

The expanded facility also employs skilled technicians/ engineers, which includes over 50 per cent women workforce on the production line, the company said.