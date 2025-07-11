Signature Global confident of ₹12,500 cr pre-sales target in FY26: Chairman

Realty firm Signature Global is confident of achieving its target to sell homes worth ₹12,500 crore this fiscal, despite a 15 per cent fall in bookings in the June quarter, a top company official said.
Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate firm during 2024-25 fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore.
The Gurugram-based company has given a guidance of clocking ₹12,500 crore worth pre-sales or sales bookings in the current fiscal.
"We are confident of achieving the target of ₹12,500 crore sales bookings in the current fiscal," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI.
He said the company has a strong launch pipeline in Gurugram for the remaining period of this fiscal year.
Aggarwal noted that the housing demand continues to be strong especially for the companies having a good track record of executing projects on time.
During April-June quarter, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹2,640 crore from ₹3,120 crore in the year-ago period.
The company sold 778 homes in April-June 2025, as against 968 units in the year-ago period.
In terms of volumes, the pre-sales dipped 20 per cent to 16 lakh square feet.
During the June quarter, the average sales realization stood at ₹16,296 per sq ft, as against ₹12,457 per sq ft in the entire last fiscal.
Recently, Signature Global announced plans to raise ₹875 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures to refinance debt and expand business.
Signature Global posted a net profit of ₹101.2 crore last fiscal, a sharp jump from ₹16.32 crore in the preceding year.
Its total income grew to ₹2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal, from ₹1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.
Since inception, Signature Global has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app