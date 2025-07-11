Home / Companies / News / Signature Global confident of ₹12,500 cr pre-sales target in FY26: Chairman

Signature Global confident of ₹12,500 cr pre-sales target in FY26: Chairman

During April-June quarter, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹2,640 crore from ₹3,120 crore in the year-ago period

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global
Aggarwal noted that the housing demand continues to be strong especially for the companies having a good track record of executing projects on time | Image: X/@signatureglobal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Realty firm Signature Global is confident of achieving its target to sell homes worth ₹12,500 crore this fiscal, despite a 15 per cent fall in bookings in the June quarter, a top company official said.

Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate firm during 2024-25 fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore.

The Gurugram-based company has given a guidance of clocking ₹12,500 crore worth pre-sales or sales bookings in the current fiscal.

"We are confident of achieving the target of ₹12,500 crore sales bookings in the current fiscal," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI.

He said the company has a strong launch pipeline in Gurugram for the remaining period of this fiscal year.

Aggarwal noted that the housing demand continues to be strong especially for the companies having a good track record of executing projects on time.

During April-June quarter, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹2,640 crore from ₹3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold 778 homes in April-June 2025, as against 968 units in the year-ago period.

In terms of volumes, the pre-sales dipped 20 per cent to 16 lakh square feet.

During the June quarter, the average sales realization stood at ₹16,296 per sq ft, as against ₹12,457 per sq ft in the entire last fiscal.

Recently, Signature Global announced plans to raise ₹875 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures to refinance debt and expand business.

Signature Global posted a net profit of ₹101.2 crore last fiscal, a sharp jump from ₹16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income grew to ₹2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal, from ₹1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Since inception, Signature Global has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

