Signature Global confident of ₹12,500 cr pre-sales target in FY26: Chairman

Realty firm Signature Global is confident of achieving its target to sell homes worth ₹12,500 crore this fiscal, despite a 15 per cent fall in bookings in the June quarter, a top company official said.

Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate firm during 2024-25 fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore.

The Gurugram-based company has given a guidance of clocking ₹12,500 crore worth pre-sales or sales bookings in the current fiscal.

"We are confident of achieving the target of ₹12,500 crore sales bookings in the current fiscal," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI.

He said the company has a strong launch pipeline in Gurugram for the remaining period of this fiscal year. Aggarwal noted that the housing demand continues to be strong especially for the companies having a good track record of executing projects on time. During April-June quarter, the company reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹2,640 crore from ₹3,120 crore in the year-ago period. The company sold 778 homes in April-June 2025, as against 968 units in the year-ago period. In terms of volumes, the pre-sales dipped 20 per cent to 16 lakh square feet.