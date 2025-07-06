Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Realty firm Signature Global purchases two land parcels in Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global purchases two land parcels in Gurugram

Signature Global's subsidiary firm has executed two sale deeds to purchase the lands admeasuring approximately 9.96 acres situated at Tehsil Sohna, District Gurugram, Haryana

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate developer last fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global has acquired two land parcels in Gurugram totalling 10 acres to build housing projects.

Signature Global's subsidiary firm has executed two sale deeds to purchase the lands admeasuring approximately 9.96 acres situated at Tehsil Sohna, District Gurugram, Haryana.

These lands have an overall potential sales area of approximately 0.53 million (5.3 lakh) square feet, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Last month, Signature Global chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company would invest around ₹1,200-1,500 crore to acquire land parcels as part of its expansion plan.

Signature Global had invested ₹1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.

 

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Keystone Realtors chosen for ₹3K cr cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai

Realty, Real Estate

Housing.com parent company REA India appoints Praveen Sharma as CEO

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Raymond Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing weak on BSE

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Raymond Realty eyes 30% rise in FY26 sales on robust housing demand

real estate

DLF targets ₹2,500 crore sales from new housing project in Mumbai

"Land is an important raw material for real estate developers. We will be investing around ₹1,200-1,500 crore on the acquisition of land parcels this fiscal," he had said.

Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate developer last fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore.

The Gurugram-based company has given a guidance of posting ₹12,500 crore worth pre-sales in the current fiscal.

Signature Global is also ramping up construction activities across its ongoing projects. 

The company will invest ₹2,500 crore in 2025-26 fiscal on construction activities as against Rs 1,900 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Recently, Signature Global announced plans to raise ₹875 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures to refinance debt and expand business.

Signature Global started its business to develop affordable housing projects but shifted its focus on mid-income, premium and luxury segments because of high land cost in Gurugram.

During the last fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹101.2 crore, a sharp jump from ₹16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income grew to ₹2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal from ₹1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Since inception, Signature Global has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye majority stake in Haier India at steep discount

Borosil

Borosil Renewables to wind up German unit, focus on Indian solar glass

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

SOTC Travel targets double-digit growth for FY26, to focus on expansion

Codelco

Hindustan Copper collaborates with Chile's Codelco to ramp up production

Topics : Realty Signature Global Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon