Signature Global plans to raise ₹875 crore via NCDs to fuel expansion

Realty firm Signature Global plans to raise up to ₹875 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to fund business growth.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Signature Global informed that the Board has approved the raising of funds by issuance of secured listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 875 crore on private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches.

The board also approved the notice of postal ballot for seeking shareholders' approval for the issuance of NCDs, enhancement of borrowing limit, enhancement of limit for the creation of security and alteration of Articles of Association of the company.