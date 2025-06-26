JP Morgan India pre-leases office space in Sumitomo's BKC project

JP Morgan India has pre-leased 1.16 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space in a commercial project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The project is being developed by Goisu Realty, a group company of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development.

The lease is for a period of 10 years and will commence on October 1, 2026, the proposed handover date of the property.

Rental terms and cost structure

JP Morgan India will pay a monthly rent of ₹6.91 crore, translating to ₹595 per sq ft per month. The rent will increase by 15 per cent every three years, as per the agreement.

ALSO READ: JP Morgan turns bullish on emerging markets; India among top picks The leased space spans the 11th and 12th floors of the under-construction building, located at plot no. 65, G block, BKC — one of India’s most expensive commercial real estate markets. Registration details and upfront costs According to lease documents sourced from Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, JP Morgan India has paid a deposit of ₹62.23 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of nearly ₹13.9 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. It was officially registered on May 28, 2025, with the appropriate authorities.