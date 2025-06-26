Home / Companies / News / JP Morgan India pre-leases office space in Sumitomo's BKC project

JP Morgan India pre-leases office space in Sumitomo's BKC project

The lease is for a period of 10 years and will commence on October 1, 2026, the proposed handover date of the property

JP Morgan
JP Morgan India will pay a monthly rent of ₹6.91 crore, translating to ₹595 per sq ft per month. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JP Morgan India has pre-leased 1.16 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space in a commercial project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The project is being developed by Goisu Realty, a group company of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty & Development.
 
The lease is for a period of 10 years and will commence on October 1, 2026, the proposed handover date of the property.
 

Rental terms and cost structure 

JP Morgan India will pay a monthly rent of ₹6.91 crore, translating to ₹595 per sq ft per month. The rent will increase by 15 per cent every three years, as per the agreement.
 
The leased space spans the 11th and 12th floors of the under-construction building, located at plot no. 65, G block, BKC — one of India’s most expensive commercial real estate markets. 
 

Registration details and upfront costs 

According to lease documents sourced from Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, JP Morgan India has paid a deposit of ₹62.23 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of nearly ₹13.9 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. It was officially registered on May 28, 2025, with the appropriate authorities.
 

Previous large-scale lease deals by JP Morgan 

In August 2022, JP Morgan Services India leased 1.16 million sq ft of office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon, Mumbai. The initial rent for that property was around ₹202 crore per month (Rs 145 per sq ft), with a similar 15 per cent escalation every three years. 
 
More recently, in August 2024, JP Morgan leased 5.59 lakh sq ft of office space in Embassy Tech Village, Bengaluru, at a monthly rent of ₹4.4 crore (Rs 80 per sq ft initially), also with a 15 per cent escalation clause every three years.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

Premium

We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Netherlands-based firm Prosus sees IPO upside in India as portfolio matures

Recycling industry to outgrow mining sector by 2050, says Tata Steel MD

Topics :JP MorganReal Estate Commercial leasing

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story