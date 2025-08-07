Sunil Mittal to sell 0.8% Bharti Airtel stake to raise up to ₹9,300 crore

The family office of Sunil Mittal is set to sell a 0.8 per cent stake in Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday to raise up to $1.06 billion, or Rs 9,300 crore, via block deals. The sale proceeds are likely to be channelled towards the purchase of a stake in Haier India, said people aware of the details.

According to the term sheet seen by Business Standard, Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity, will sell 50 million shares at Rs 1,862 per share—a 3.15 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,924.

The sale will reduce ICIL’s stake in Bharti Airtel to 1.67 per cent from the current 2.47 per cent. Promoters presently hold a 51.25 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, while Singapore-based Singtel owns 28.3 per cent.

ALSO READ: Airtel shares slip post Q1 despite target hikes; buying opportunity ahead? Jefferies and JP Morgan are the bankers to the deal, according to the term sheet. As of press time on Thursday, Bharti Airtel and the bankers had not responded to queries from Business Standard. This is the second time ICIL is selling a stake in Bharti Airtel in the past year. In February, the promoter entity sold a 0.84 per cent stake—or 51 million shares—for Rs 8,485 crore ($976 million). A fourth of the shares were acquired by group company Bharti Telecom Ltd, which holds a 40.47 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel.