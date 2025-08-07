Home / Companies / News / Sunil Mittal to sell 0.8% Bharti Airtel stake to raise up to ₹9,300 crore

Bharti Airtel promoter ICIL to offload 50 million shares via block deal; proceeds likely to go towards acquiring 49% stake in Haier India with Warburg Pincus

The sale will reduce ICIL’s stake in Bharti Airtel to 1.67 per cent from the current 2.47 per cent. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
The family office of Sunil Mittal is set to sell a 0.8 per cent stake in Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday to raise up to $1.06 billion, or Rs 9,300 crore, via block deals. The sale proceeds are likely to be channelled towards the purchase of a stake in Haier India, said people aware of the details.
 
According to the term sheet seen by Business Standard, Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity, will sell 50 million shares at Rs 1,862 per share—a 3.15 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,924.
 
The sale will reduce ICIL’s stake in Bharti Airtel to 1.67 per cent from the current 2.47 per cent. Promoters presently hold a 51.25 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, while Singapore-based Singtel owns 28.3 per cent.
 
Jefferies and JP Morgan are the bankers to the deal, according to the term sheet. As of press time on Thursday, Bharti Airtel and the bankers had not responded to queries from Business Standard. 
 
This is the second time ICIL is selling a stake in Bharti Airtel in the past year. In February, the promoter entity sold a 0.84 per cent stake—or 51 million shares—for Rs 8,485 crore ($976 million). A fourth of the shares were acquired by group company Bharti Telecom Ltd, which holds a 40.47 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel.
 
The second promoter stake sale comes as Airtel founder Sunil Mittal is in talks to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Haier India, the Indian arm of the Chinese consumer appliances major. Mittal, along with global private equity giant Warburg Pincus, has been in discussions with Haier regarding a valuation. According to media reports last month, the proposed deal value is pegged at Rs 6,000 crore, down from an earlier estimate of $2 billion.
 
Last year, Bharti Enterprises acquired a 24.5 per cent stake in the UK’s BT Group from Altice UK for approximately $4 billion, in October 2024. The deal was executed via Bharti’s subsidiary, Bharti Global, using Bharti Televentures UK Limited to facilitate the acquisition. Bharti raised $1.8 billion in debt from Barclays to help fund the transaction. A portion of the stake—9.99 per cent—was acquired via open market purchases. The remaining 14.51 per cent was to be acquired following regulatory approval, which was granted in December 2024 by UK authorities.

Topics :Sunil MittalBharti AirtelStake sale

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

