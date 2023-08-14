Home / Companies / News / Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

The funds will go towards operational costs such as insurance and repairs that could keep the airlines afloat

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Go First airlines' resolution professional (RP) is seeking a funding of Rs 100 crore from its lenders to help keep the company afloat by meeting its operational expenses, according to a report by the Economic Times. RP Shailendra Ajmera, backed by EY, informed lenders in the committee of creditors (CoC) that the emergency funds would go towards mandatory liabilities such as insurance and repairs necessary to sustain operations

Sources informed ET that requests were made from banks based on their voting share within the CoC.

Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India cumulatively hold 72 per cent of the voting share, Deutsche Bank holds 25 per cent, and IDBI Bank holds the remainder. A request has reportedly gone to the corporate offices of the Central Bank and Bank of Baroda, and a decision is expected in a few days. 

According to a report by Business Today, Deutsche Bank told the RP that it had settled its loans with the promoter, Wadia Group. Moreover, the bank wants to relinquish its membership in the CoC. While Deutsche Bank had filed a Rs 1,365-crore claim as unsecured creditors, it has not been disclosed how the debt was settled.

The airline had filed for bankruptcy in May, claiming that nearly half of its 54 Airbus A320neos had "faulty" engines. Pratt & Whitney, the engine makers, had responded that the airlines' financial situations were unrelated to the engines.

The Delhi High Court recently allowed aircraft lessors to inspect the planes they lent to the airline. A division bench of the court also upheld this decision.
 

Also Read

Ajmera Realty acquires land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

Ajmera Realty & Infra profit up 7.9% in Q4FY23, income down 36.7%

Guillain-Barre Syndrome emergency in Peru: All you must know about disease

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Indian startup funding fell 72% in H1CY23, funding rounds down 66%: Tracxn

Sebi seeks 15 days more in Adani-Hindenburg probe, investigates 24 matters

L&T Construction to build cricket stadium in Varanasi with 30,000 capacity

Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

Adani group stocks fall as Deloitte resigns as auditor for Adani Ports

LS Digital buys Social Panga in 3rd acquisition after Langoor, F1 Studioz

Topics :India airlinesBankruptcyBS Web Reportsfundings

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story