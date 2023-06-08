Home / Companies / News / Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

The report also indicates that hiring activity is declining across industries with a 4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) decline. The decline can be attributed to several factors

BS Web Team New Delhi
Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 7 per cent slowdown in the hiring trend has been witnessed as compared to the same time in the previous year, a new report from Foundit revealed on Thursday. 
A talent platform that works across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Foundit, formerly known as Monster APAC & ME, released Foundit Insights Tracker, which indicates that even though there is a general decline, positive trends were seen in tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

The report also indicates that hiring activity is declining across industries with a 4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) decline. The decline can be attributed to several factors, which include- the economic slowdown, that has led the companies to cut expenses, including hiring efforts.
A significant skill gap in the nation has also complicated the hiring process for employers by making it challenging to locate qualified candidates. Furthermore, the ongoing technological disruption is changing industries and leading to job changes, impacting hiring activity in general.

The report suggests that the HR and admin sector has witnessed promising growth amidst an overall slowdown. Among the 13 job categories that were monitored by the tracker, HR & Admin was one of the three sectors which saw an increase in demand. An 8 per cent rise in the HR & Admin roles was seen, indicating a rise in demand for experts.
Sales & Business Development (BD), and Hospitality & Travel categories experienced a slight increase of one per cent in e-recruitment. Despite their modest growth, these roles still maintained a steady demand for professionals.

Out of the 27 industries, nine sectors showed an increased e-recruitment activity from the previous year. The Shipping /Marine industry has displayed a growth of 45 per cent YoY. It reflected a thriving sector, triggered by increased port capacity, advanced technological implementation, and environmental sustainability initiatives.
However, certain industries faced challenges in terms of hiring. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector saw a decline of 10 per cent. The dip can be attributed to the headwinds faced by the global economy, such as rising inflation, interest rates, and supply chain disruptions.

While Ahmedabad stood out among the cities that were seeing an increase in hiring, several major cities like Bengaluru witnessed a decline of 24 per cent.
Among the other cities, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Vadodara, and Kochi also experienced a decline in hiring, albeit to a lesser extent. Vadodara saw a YoY decline of seven per cent, while Coimbatore and Kochi experienced a marginal two per cent YoY decline. On the other hand, Kolkata experienced a significant YoY decline of 16 per cent despite a noteworthy MoM increase of seven per cent.

Also Read

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

India Inc likely to face hiring slowdown in Jan-March quarter: Survey

Hiring sentiment in sales hit due to slowdown in mobile shipments: Report

Meesho revamps brand identity to enhance positioning as inclusive

We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

From Goa to Kerala, 4 states breach 10% adoption in electric 2-wheelers

For jobs in OpenAI, email Sam Altman; firm open to hiring undergraduates

Corning Inc partners SGD Pharma to set up Rs 500 cr plant in Telangana

Topics :HiringHiring activityEconomic slowdownHuman ResourcesIndian EconomyAhmedabadBengaluruBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story