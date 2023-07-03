Sluggish demand in international markets impacts orthodox tea exports

Tepid interest from major importing countries is telling on orthodox tea which had a stellar run last year.
There was frenetic buying of Indian orthodox last year as Sri Lanka, the world’s largest supplier of the variety, faced an economic crisis. That took auction prices to a record high. But the panic has subsided this season even though the island nation is no closer to its peak production. And it is playing out on auction prices.
Prices of orthodox leaf -- bulk of which is exported -- at the Kolkata auctions between Sale 16 (April 18-19) and Sale 26 (last week) has seen a drop ranging between Rs 22.46 per kg and Rs 160.58 a kg compared to last year.
The situation has been further aggravated by higher production in this season.
Arijit Raha, secretary general, Indian Tea Association (ITA), said orthodox production during January to May 2023, estimated at 39.69 million kg (mkg), was ahead of the same period in 2022 by 8.5 mkg. "Orthodox tea exports up to March 2023, however are about 4.9 mkg below last year’s levels. The overall export deficit for all teas is around 3 mkg.”
“We are trailing, but the figures are till March, clearer trends would emerge by August,” Raha added.
The major problem for orthodox this season is that Iran, a major buyer, is not operating at the level it normally does. While key buyers from Iran are said to be visiting Kolkata, it remains to be seen whether the market revives. Russia, Iran and UAE are key export markets for India.
“Iran has not been buying actively because of financial concerns and regulatory issues. Import contracts for Indian tea were not being registered in Iran,” Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, Indian Tea Exporters Association said.
In 2022, India clocked in exports of 226.98 mkg, an increase of 15.49 per cent over previous year’s 196.54 mkg. Orthodox exports increased 19.35 per cent and CTC 13.73 per cent.
Orthodox tea refers to loose-leaf tea, produced using traditional or orthodox methods such as plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation and drying. CTC tea is processed using the crush, tear and curl method.
Vikram Singh Gulia, managing director, Amalgamated Plantations, pointed out that India was majorly dependent on Iran and the CIS for orthodox exports. “In contrast, Sri Lanka exports to 60 countries.”
“Russia is buying. But Iran, which buys higher grades of orthodox, is not operating at the level that it does, leading to disastrous price levels this year,” he said.
Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exports, said, “Major buyers are not buying anticipating further fall in prices. But we are entering the half-year mark and very soon they will have to decide on their requirements.” M K Shah Exports is one of the largest producers and exporters of orthodox teas.
Shah added that recession, political disturbances all over the world, particularly the major tea drinking nations, would "certainly" be a challenge and a major reason for lower prices and offtake.
India is predominantly a CTC-drinking nation while more than 80 per cent of orthodox production is exported. Lower orthodox exports may have an impact on overall exports.
Going forward, Kanoria said, “I see demand improving. But India will struggle to touch even 200 mkg of exports, which is a serious decline over 2022.”
“The major issues facing the industry this year were a surplus in Africa, production picking up in Sri Lanka, weak European markets apart and a near-absence of Iran. In the US, we are seeing a build-up of inventory,” he said.
The lackluster showing is prompting some producers to consider tapering production of orthodox going ahead. Amalgamated Plantations produces about 10 million kg (mkg) of orthodox out of a total of 40 mkg. “It is definitely going to decrease this year,” Gulia said.
Sources in Rossell India said that about 55 per cent of its total production of 5.6 mkg last year was orthodox. This year, it was likely to come down. “We change the product mix depending on market demand and pricing. Orthodox has been severely affected this year and we don’t know going forward whether demand will increase,” they added.
Another significant producer also believed that many producers would switch back to CTC which has a lower cost of production.
But India has produced more orthodox so far.
There is excess orthodox production in India, Kaushik Das, vice president ICRA, said.
What is also impacting orthodox, according to industry sources, is quality which has been affected by acute heatwave followed by heavy rains.
