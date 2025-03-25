SMFG raises $175 million through ECB facility on fully hedged basis

SMFG India Credit (SMICC), formerly known as Fullerton India Credit, has raised $175 million through an external commercial borrowing (ECB) facility on a fully hedged basis. The funds will be used for lending purposes and to expand the lender’s portfolio.

ALSO READ: SMFG India Credit bets big on key southern market to drive future growth The facility has been jointly arranged by Standard Chartered Bank and CTBC Bank. SMFG India Credit has fully hedged the facility to mitigate risks associated with foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations.

SMFG India Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). Together with its subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance (formerly Fullerton India Home Finance), it is known as SMFG Grihashakti. The company offers a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans, home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and shares, personal loans, and rural livelihood advancement loans.

“This syndicated loan facility is a testament to SMFG India Credit’s strong financial standing and robust growth outlook. With this funding, we aim to strengthen our lending capabilities, ensuring greater access to credit for individuals and businesses while maintaining a prudent risk management framework,” said Pankaj Malik, chief financial officer, SMFG India Credit.

The USD/INR buy-sell swaps conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject durable liquidity into the banking system have led to a decline in forward premia on USD/INR contracts, reducing hedging costs for Indian companies seeking to borrow from overseas markets. With the Indian rupee gaining against the US dollar, the cost of borrowing has become attractive for Indian companies looking to raise funds overseas.

According to RBI data, net inflows from ECBs more than doubled to $18.4 billion in the April 2024 to January 2025 period, compared to a year ago, amid declining costs of overseas fundraising. ECB registrations of $47.3 billion and disbursements of $42.3 billion during this period were significantly higher than those recorded in the corresponding period the previous year.