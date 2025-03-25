Ola Electric settles dues with Rosmerta Group, NCLT pleas withdrawn

Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility Limited, has resolved its financial disputes with the Rosmerta Group, leading to the withdrawal of insolvency petitions previously filed against it, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Rosmerta Group had earlier filed insolvency petitions against Ola Electric Technologies, citing unpaid dues. Rosmerta Digital Services claimed outstanding dues of just over ₹22 crore (approximately $2.5 million), while Rosmerta Safety Systems sought nearly ₹2.5 crore in payments.

On Tuesday, Ola Electric announced that all outstanding dues have been amicably settled, resulting in Rosmerta filing for the withdrawal of the insolvency petitions from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru. The company emphasised its commitment to maintaining strong business relationships and ensuring timely resolution of any commercial issues.