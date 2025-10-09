Home / Companies / News / PayPay buys 40% stake in Binance Japan to deepen its digital payments push

PayPay buys 40% stake in Binance Japan to deepen its digital payments push

PayPay has played a role in encouraging Japanese consumers to move away from a long-standing preference for cash by offering rebates on payments through its mobile app

Softbank
SoftBank said in August that its payments unit had applied to list American depositary shares in the United States, adding that PayPay would continue to operate as its subsidiary following the listing. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SoftBank's payments app operator PayPay Corp has acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Binance said on Thursday, without disclosing details of the transaction. 
PayPay is the latest Japanese firm looking to grow its digital asset offerings in light of an anticipated relaxation of regulations in Japan and record high crypto asset prices that have sparked interest among industry players. 
The deal would allow the two firms to work together on technology for cashless payments and digital assets. Binance Japan users would be able to make crypto purchases and withdrawals using PayPay Money. 
SHIFT TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS 
PayPay has played a role in encouraging Japanese consumers to move away from a long-standing preference for cash by offering rebates on payments through its mobile app. 
PayPay's ownership is split between a number of SoftBank entities: wireless carrier SoftBank Corp, the Vision Fund investment arm, and internet business LY Corp, which is a joint venture between SoftBank and Naver Corp . 
Laser Digital, a subsidiary of Japan's largest brokerage and investment bank Nomura Holdings, is in the process of obtaining a licence for institutional crypto trading in Japan, a Laser Digital spokesperson said this week. 
Binance entered the Japanese market in late 2022, with the acquisition of crypto exchange service Sakura Exchange BitCoin. 
SoftBank said in August that its payments unit had applied to list American depositary shares in the United States, adding that PayPay would continue to operate as its subsidiary following the listing. 
In March, Nikkei reported that the Japanese banking regulator planned to give crypto assets a legal status as financial products and would submit a bill to parliament as early as 2026 in that regard.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HSBC to acquire Hang Seng unit for nearly $14 billion in Hong Kong bet

Premium

Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

NTPC, Gujarat govt partner to explore conventional and renewable energy

Ericsson says will make all telecom gear for India market indigenously

Topics :Company NewsSoftBankacquisitionJapandigital payment

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story