Home / Companies / News / Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sector

The announcement follows a recent court battle in which energy firm Nayara Energy had to seek judicial intervention to regain access to its own data stored with Microsoft

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
premium
The new set of digital commitments are tailored ‘for India’ and are focused on governance, cybersecurity and AI skilling. These changes were announced at the Microsoft Leaders Forum: India’s Digital Future. (Photo: Reuters)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a first, Microsoft has overhauled its governance and compliance framework for India’s public sector and critical infrastructure clients -- a move that comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory fragmentation worldwide. 
The announcement follows a recent court battle in which energy firm Nayara Energy had to seek judicial intervention to regain access to its own data stored with Microsoft, after service suspension over sanctions-linked concerns. 
The Redmond-headquartered technology giant said the updated governance model is aimed at reinforcing its role as a “reliable, long-term partner” for India’s strategic sectors — including healthcare, energy, telecom, and financial services — while aligning with national priorities. 
The new set of digital commitments are tailored ‘for India’ and are focused on governance, cybersecurity and AI skilling. These changes were announced at the Microsoft Leaders Forum: India’s Digital Future. 
“Considering the increased geopolitical complexity and global regulatory fragmentation, Microsoft has updated its risk-based compliance framework, which includes validation checkpoints, escalation pathways, and cross-functional oversight to ensure services resiliency. This approach ensures that compliance actions are proportionate, context-sensitive, and legally robust,” Mike Yeh, regional vice president, corporate external and legal affairs, Microsoft Asia, said in its blog. 
Yeh added that Microsoft will enhance transparency in its contracts with clients and strengthen customer assurance. “Microsoft will use best efforts to inform customers of any foreign government orders mandating service suspension, advocate for withdrawal of any such order through legal channels and may seek injunctive relief to preserve service continuity. We also commit to collaborating in good faith with customers to maintain access to their data and minimize business disruption,” Yeh added. 
This move is important for Indian businesses operating in geopolitically sensitive regions. For instance, Russia has sanctions from the US and European Union. Nayara is an Indo-Russian oil refining and marketing company. The firm operates the Vadinar refinery located at Dwarka district of Kutch Vadinar in Gujarat. 
After getting relief from Delhi High Court in getting access to its data from Microsoft, the firm also moved court against German-headquartered SAP as it suspended its software services. SAP told the court that it cannot provide the services as it needed the support of its parent firm. 
Yeh also added that to foster deeper collaboration with India’s public sector and critical infrastructure leaders, the company is establishing a new ‘Customer Council’. This council will be chaired by Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia.  This strategic forum will enable ongoing dialogue around technology, policy, and contractual frameworks, especially considering the accelerated pace of innovation, rising cybersecurity threats, and the growing demand for sovereign solutions. 
For Microsoft, India is an important market. Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of the company in January this year had committed an investment of $3 billion and training of 10 million people by 2030. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

NTPC, Gujarat govt partner to explore conventional and renewable energy

Ericsson says will make all telecom gear for India market indigenously

Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI team up to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

TCS headcount drops to less than 600k due to restructuring and layoffs

Topics :MicrosoftPublic sectorcybersecurityAI technology

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story