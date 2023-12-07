SoftBank seeks to offload shares worth $135 million in Zomato: Report

Japan's SoftBank is seeking to sell a 1.1% stake in the Indian food delivery platform Zomato through a block deal worth 11.28 billion rupees ($135.36 million), CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The floor price for Zomato's shares is set at 120.50 rupees apiece, the report added, a near 1% discount to the stock's last closing price.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is the third time since August that SoftBank will offload its stake in Zomato, India's largest online food delivery service. It sold a similar stake in October.

Zomato and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last month, Chinese payments group Alipay also offloaded its entire 3.44% stake in the food delivery platform through block deals.