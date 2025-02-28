Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / EOW arrests son of absconding businessman in New India Coop Bank fraud case

EOW arrests son of absconding businessman in New India Coop Bank fraud case

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons, including the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun

New India Cooperative bank
This is the fourth arrest in connection with the case | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai police's economic offences wing (EOW) has arrested the son of a businessman wanted in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 122 crore at the New India Cooperative Bank, an official said on Friday.

The EOW on Thursday arrested Manohar Arunachalam (33), the son of absconding accused Unnathan Arunachalam, the official said.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the case, he said.

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons, including the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun.

The official said Manohar allegedly helped his father, Unnathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai, to flee, and a probe has revealed that he was with his father when the latter absconded.

He will be produced in a court later in the day, the official said. EOW officials have been searching for Unnathan Arunachalam for the last several days, and a lookout circular has been issued against him  According to the EOW, the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, allegedly gave Rs 50 crore to Unnathan Arunachalam, who is in the business of solar panels.

Of Rs 50 crore, Arunachalam allegedly deposited Rs 33 crore in two private trusts to gain profit.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thums Up, Sprite likely to uncork Coca-Cola's $2 billion brand bottle

Paytm bets on AI-first features to power profitability in the next 2 years

Premium

JSW Infrastructure seeks inorganic growth to expand logistics business

Global furniture major Ikea eyes next round of funding for India play

Ikea looking for next phase of investment in India, aims growth: CEO

Topics :BankingBanking sectorcorruption

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story