Mounjaro beats Wegovy to become India's top-selling drug in October

Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) emerged as India’s highest-selling drug by value in October 2025, posting sales worth nearly Rs 100 crore for the first time since its launch.

According to data from market analysis firm Pharmarack, the weight-loss drug has generated cumulative revenue of Rs 333 crore in the seven months since launch, gaining traction among new patients beginning anti-obesity therapy.

With this performance, Mounjaro has overtaken long-standing top performers such as Augmentin (Rs 80 crore) and Glycomet (Rs 78 crore) to claim the top spot this month.

How does Mounjaro compare with its rivals in the anti-obesity segment?

Even within the anti-obesity market, Mounjaro has outperformed competitors such as Wegovy and Rybelsus, which recorded October sales of Rs 9 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively. “Mounjaro’s consumption in India by volume was 10 times higher than Wegovy’s in October,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack. While Lilly sold 262,000 Mounjaro units last month, Novo Nordisk sold 26,000 Wegovy units. Experts attribute Mounjaro’s success to its first-mover advantage and superior efficacy in weight loss, alongside rising awareness of obesity as a chronic and treatable condition. What makes Mounjaro more appealing to Indian consumers?

Sapale noted that Mounjaro was initially launched in vial form, with one dose per injection priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000. Later, Eli Lilly introduced its prefilled Kwikpen, which contains four doses per pack, priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. “The vial form allowed patients to buy smaller quantities initially and continue if the drug suited them. If not, they didn’t lose money. Wegovy didn’t offer that flexibility,” Sapale explained. The surge in sales was driven primarily by strong demand in metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, particularly in affluent localities, she added. Why are patients increasingly turning to weight-loss drugs?

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, GI, and bariatric surgery at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, said patients are increasingly turning to drugs like Mounjaro for effective and clinically proven weight-loss results. “Social media visibility, celebrity usage, and improved medical guidance are driving greater acceptance among patients seeking safe, evidence-based solutions for obesity,” he said. Saggu added that Mounjaro’s usage is rising faster than Wegovy’s in several regions due to its dual-action mechanism. The drug combines GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist activity, improving both blood sugar control and weight reduction compared to single-action drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy).