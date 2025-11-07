Piramal Finance hits ₹30,000 cr market cap on debut after PEL merger

The shares opened at Rs 1,260 on the BSE and quickly rose 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,333.45 apiece, closing at the same level. At the close of trade, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 30,226.34 crore.

How has Piramal Finance’s lending business evolved?

The company serves more than 5.2 million customers across 13,000-plus pin codes, with 517 branches in 428 cities. Its product offerings include home loans, loans against property, small business loans, digital personal loans, and used-car loans.

Piramal Finance is classified as an upper-layer NBFC. Its assets under management (AUM) have grown from Rs 49,000 crore in FY21 to Rs 91,477 crore in Q2FY26. The retail portfolio now accounts for over 82 per cent of the total AUM.

“Today’s listing marks the beginning of a new chapter for Piramal Finance — one defined by scale, technology-backed innovation, and a customer-first approach. In just a few years, we’ve built one of India’s strongest AI-powered retail lending platforms, giving us the ability to serve a broader spectrum of Bharat’s credit needs,” said Jairam Sridharan, managing director and chief executive officer, Piramal Finance.

“Our goal is to reach Rs 1.5 lakh crore in AUM by FY28 while sustaining industry-leading returns and deepening our pan-India presence. By combining technology with human insight, we aim to build a more inclusive and resilient financial institution for the next decade of India’s growth,” he added.