Special-skill graduates now form 60% of TCS fresher hiring: HR head

AI is meant to augment human capability rather than replace it, according to him. “Being a tech services company, the power and opportunity of understanding the customer and their context is very deep. Our employees know what is responsible AI. They understand what are the risks to be able to learn. What are the hallucinations and biases and with all these guardrails, they also have technology skills to be able to use AI contextually to solve customer problems,” he explained.
On TCS’s headcount declining to about 582,000 from a peak of 622,000, Kunnumal said the reduction was part of efforts to become future-ready. “We continue to hire and in the last calendar year, we hired more than 85,000 people. I don't think that the numbers will oscillate, but it will stabilise at least. We also do not have to take any more restructuring expense,” he said.