Home / Companies / News / Spices Board inspects plants of MDH, Everest over alleged contamination

Spices Board inspects plants of MDH, Everest over alleged contamination

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are sold in Europe, Asia and North America. Exports totaled $4 billion in 2022-23, according to the Spices Board, the industry regulator

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is inspecting facilities of spice makers MDH and Everest for compliance with quality standards after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are sold in Europe, Asia and North America. Exports totaled $4 billion in 2022-23, according to the Spices Board, the industry regulator in India.
 

The board said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from relevant authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the issue as inspections started at plants.

"Thorough inspections at exporter facilities are also underway to ensure adherence with regulatory standards. ... The Board is in touch with Indian missions in Singapore and Hong Kong to get more information," it said in a statement.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to queries about the Spices Board's statement.

On Tuesday, Everest said in a statement its spices were safe for consumption and its products were exported "only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India."

MDH has not commented on the matter.

The Spices Board added it was starting mandatory testing for ethylene oxide in spice consignments to Singapore and Hong Kong, while shipments to other countries would also be strictly monitored for the contaminant.

 

Also Read

Everest denies Hong Kong, Singapore ban; Regulator seeks quality check info

Hong Kong bans sale of Everest, MDH spice mix over ethylene oxide presence

Spices Board examining ban on few MDH, Everest products over quality issues

After jail term, Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

US denounced Hong Kong's national security law but its actions remain muted

Supreme Court's whip in Patanjali case a wake-up call for the FMCG sector

Polio vax supplies: Health secy visits OPV maker Bilthoven's Dutch plant

LIC cautions public against misleading social media ads using brand name

Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles: Reports

India's first multi-purpose green hydrogen pilot project inaugurated

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Spices BoardMDHEverest IndustriesPesticidesHong Kong

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story