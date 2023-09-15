Home / Companies / News / Srinivasan K Swamy elected as chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Srinivasan K Swamy, executive chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group, currently serves as the chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations

BS Web Team New Delhi
Srinivasan K Swamy

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Srinivasan K Swamy, executive chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group, has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2023-2024.

"Swamy currently serves as the chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, he was earlier president/chairman of the International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Madras Management Association," the press release stated.

Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Deputy Chairman

The press release further stated that Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of Malayala Manorama representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Honorary Secretary

Mohit Jain, executive director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, representing Publisher Members on the Council, was unanimously elected as the Honorary Secretary for the year 2023-2024.

Honorary Treasurer

Vikram Sakhuja, partner and Group chief executive officer of Media and OOH of Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd, representing Advertising Agencies Members on the Council was unanimously re-elected as the Honorary Treasurer of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

