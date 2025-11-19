Home / Companies / News / Stan secures investment from Sony Innovation Fund in Series A round

Social gaming platform Stan has added Sony Innovation Fund to its Series A round, taking total fundraising to $10.5 million as it ramps up AI-led personalisation, creator tools and global expansion

The company plans to utilise the newly raised capital to drive artificial intelligence (AI)-led personalisation, creator monetisation tools and publisher integrations, while deepening expansion in other mobile-first markets.
Social gaming platform Stan on Wednesday said Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of the Sony Group, joined its ongoing Series A funding round, along with participation from Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF VC).
 
Stan has raised $10.5 million in its Series A round to date.
 
The company plans to utilise the newly raised capital to drive artificial intelligence (AI)-led personalisation, creator monetisation tools and publisher integrations, while deepening expansion in other mobile-first markets.
 
In July, the company had raised $8.5 million in a funding round with participation from Japanese gaming firms including Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix and Reazon Holdings, along with Google’s AI Futures Fund and Aptos Labs.
 
“We see the participation of Sony Innovation Fund in Stan as reinforcing our belief in the strength of our vision and India’s pivotal role in the global gaming landscape. Together with our investors, we aim to build the most creator-empowering, mobile-first platform that redefines how gaming communities connect and thrive,” said Parth Chadha, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Stan.
 
The Stan app has over 30 million downloads with penetration across tier-II and tier-III markets.
 
“We believe the future of gaming goes beyond compelling titles and advanced gameplay. It lies in building dynamic ecosystems where creators, gamers and developers come together to shape shared worlds,” said Kazuhito Hadano, CEO, Sony Ventures Corporation.
 
Stan is a social platform for gaming creators, publishers and communities.
 
“Stan’s unique ability to merge social experiences with creator monetisation positions it as a global category-defining company. We’re proud to continue supporting the team alongside other supporting companies and other global leaders as they build the future of gaming from India,” said Kalyan Sivalenka, managing partner, Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF VC).
 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

