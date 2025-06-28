Home / Companies / News / Starlink set to receive final regulatory approval for India market launch

Starlink set to receive final regulatory approval for India market launch

Starlink awaits final authorisation from space regulator IN-SPACe; ground infra and security clearance still pending for India launch

Starlink
Starlink kits in India will be priced around ₹33,000, while monthly plans are likely to range from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Starlink, the satellite communications (satcom) arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is on the brink of securing its final regulatory nod to operate in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has issued a draft document to Starlink, which is akin to a letter of intent. Once signed by both parties, the formal authorisation will be granted, the news report said.
 
With this, Starlink will achieve regulatory parity with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite, who already hold similar permissions. Last month, Starlink received the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, becoming the third satcom company authorised to offer commercial services in India.     
 

Infrastructure and security compliance still pending

 
Despite regulatory clearances, Starlink cannot yet launch commercial operations. According to Indian norms, it must establish key ground infrastructure — such as earth stations and control centres — within the country. Additionally, the company will need to successfully demonstrate its services for security compliance. Only after security agencies approve the operations will Starlink be allowed to offer services to consumers, the news report said.
 
Similar delays have been faced by rivals. OneWeb, which received its GMPCS licence in 2021, and Jio Satellite, licensed in 2022, are both still awaiting security clearances. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had provided trial spectrum last year to enable such demonstrations, and this spectrum allocation has recently been extended by another six months.
 

Security concerns around starlink terminals

 
Starlink’s security clearance process could be further complicated by prior concerns raised by Indian security agencies. Authorities flagged the use of Starlink terminals in sensitive border areas in the Northeast and criticised the company’s lack of cooperation in sharing details. In March, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had formally asked the DoT to investigate the matter.
 
Under Indian regulations, satcom operators are required to route all domestic traffic through Indian gateways and establish monitoring and control centres locally. Additionally, companies must create buffer zones near international borders.     
 

Pricing strategy and distribution

 
Although India presents a vast market opportunity, Starlink’s pricing will reflect regional constraints and global cost structures. Starlink kits will be priced around ₹33,000, while monthly plans are likely to range from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200 — similar to those announced for Bangladesh and Bhutan, where services commenced earlier this year.
 
These kits will be made available through telecom partners Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, both of whom struck distribution agreements with Starlink in April.
 

High-level engagement follows regulatory progress

 
Following the Telecom Department’s licence approval, Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, met Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last week. The meeting focused on exploring partnerships in satellite communications to support India’s digital expansion.
 
"Had a productive meeting with Ms. @Gwynne_Shotwell, President & COO of @SpaceX, on India's next frontier in connectivity," Scindia posted. “We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India's soaring ambitions.”
 
Shotwell called the Starlink licence a “great start to the journey".

Topics: Elon Musk SpaceX satellite SpaceX Telecom industry telecom services

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

