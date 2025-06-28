Home / Companies / News / Patna-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi due to deflated tyre: Official

Patna-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi due to deflated tyre: Official

Patna passengers were sent by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were put on other flights via alternate routes

indigo airlines, indigo
The flight, originating from Kolkata, was scheduled to fly to Patna and then to Lucknow (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Patna-bound Indigo flight was grounded at Birsa Munda airport here on Friday afternoon because of deflation in one of its tyres, an airport official said.

The flight, originating from Kolkata, was scheduled to fly to Patna and then to Lucknow, he said.

"The flight was grounded due to precautionary safety reasons," airport director RR Maurya said.

"After landing at Ranchi, the pilot suspected one of the front tyres might be deflated and requested an inspection," he added.

He added that Patna passengers were sent by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were put on other flights via alternate routes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

HDFC MF buys ₹137 crore stake in Sundram Fasteners via open market deal

Premium

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

Premium

Mercedes-Benz India unfazed by China rare-earth magnets supply curbs

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net ₹1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesRanchiflight delayaviation sector in India

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story