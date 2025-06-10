Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to keep White House Starlink internet service as Musk feud dissipates

Trump to keep White House Starlink internet service as Musk feud dissipates

US president Trump suggested he may remove the Tesla Inc. car he purchased from White House grounds and suggested the onus was on Musk to reach out

US President Donald Trump

| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Skylar Woodhouse and Tyler Kendall
 
President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to end his public spat with Elon Musk, telling reporters he would retain Starlink internet service at the White House and that he wished his billionaire backer “very well.” 
Still, the US president suggested he may remove the Tesla Inc. car he purchased from White House grounds and suggested the onus was on Musk to reach out after an explosive week that saw the pair trade insults and threats in a dispute that began over the president’s signature tax bill. 
 
 
“I would think that if I were him, I’d want to speak to me,” Trump said. “But, and maybe he has already called, you’d have to ask him, ask him whether or not he’s already called. But I’d have no problem with — well, I don’t want to say that, but, you know, but I would imagine he’d want to talk to me.”
 
Trump said he had not observed a confrontation between Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent getting physical, and said he hoped Musk had not been using recreational drugs during his time working for the government after a New York Times report that the onetime head of the Department of Government Efficiency effort had been using ketamine.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump proceeds with maximalist immigration campaign in face of LA protests

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump authorises 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles: Officials

Donald Trump, Trump

DC prepares for Trump's parade with 18 miles of fencing, 175 magnetometers

Donald Trump

Trump backs call to arrest California governor Newsom over border row

LA protest, LA protesters, Los Angeles

Los Angeles set for fourth day of unrest as Newsom resists National Guard

 
“I really don’t know - I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I hope not.” 
 
The president’s relatively restrained comments came after Musk over the weekend deleted a series of social media posts, including multiple suggestions that Trump was mentioned in unreleased files related to disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein. Tesla stock plummeted during the dispute, and Trump threatened to cut government contracts to Musk’s companies. 
 
“Look, I wish him well,” Trump said Monday. “You understand, we had a good relationship.”
 

More From This Section

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Morgan Stanley hunts for xAI debt buyers after feud between Musk, Trump

scientist, scientific lab

US arrests Chinese scientist over illegal transfer of biological material

US flag, USA

US imposes sanctions on El Chapo's fugitive sons, offers $10 mn bounty

US senate, White house, United states

Hearing held for judge accused of allowing immigrant to escape ICE custody

Greta Thunberg on board 'Madleen'

Gaza aid boat with Greta Thunberg on board reaches Israel after its seizure

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk Donald Trump administration internet service White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon