Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Starlink gets govt licence, to join Jio & OneWeb in India's satcom race

Starlink gets govt licence, to join Jio & OneWeb in India's satcom race

The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services

Starlink

The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost to Elon Musk’s Starlink, India’s telecom ministry has granted the company a key licence to offer satellite communication services, Reuters reported citing sources on Friday.
 
The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services. Before this, only Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications held similar licences.
 
The announcement comes a day after Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed Starlink’s entry as India’s third licensed satellite internet provider, alongside Jio and OneWeb.
 
“And after this, the government will provide the spectrum. Subsequently, satellite telecom services will be fully operational in the country at a rapid pace. I am sure the customer base in India will grow substantially,” Scindia said, adding, “Starlink’s satellite connectivity is like a new flower in the telecom bouquet."
 

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

India housing outlook steady, but signs of demand fatigue emerging: Poll

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Rate cut to revive housing demand, help affordability: Real estate industry

PremiumJ&K

India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

critical minerals

Incentives for minerals recycling in final stages of approval: Govt report

PremiumChatGPT, robots, artificial intelligence

India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

Topics : Elon Musk Satellite telecom services Telecom industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon