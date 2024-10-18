Roadway Solutions secures LOA for major MSRDC projects worth Rs 4,700 cr

Pune-based Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited (RSIIL) secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for two projects, viz., the Pune Ring Road and the Jalna-Nanded Expressway, worth Rs 4,700 crore.

As per the company's statement, with this new addition to its portfolio, RSIIL's order book has now surpassed the Rs 10,000 crore mark.

Ameet Gadhoke, managing director of RSIIL, said, “We are thrilled to have secured these projects, which not only reflect our capabilities but also our commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions. Our focus remains on contributing to India's transportation network while ensuring sustainability and innovation in all our endeavours.”

“The Pune Ring Road project aims to enhance connectivity within the Pune metropolitan area, addressing the increasing traffic demands and contributing to regional economic development. This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters. Concurrently, the Jalna-Nanded Expressway will facilitate smoother transportation between these two vital cities, promoting trade and enhancing accessibility in Maharashtra,” the company stated.

Earlier, GR Infraprojects, a listed construction engineering company, bagged an order worth Rs 1,885.63 crore pertaining to the “construction of access-controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune district, package PRR W5 from village Kalyan/Rathwade km. 55+500 to village Shivare/Kusgaon phase Km. 64+841 (length – 9.341 km.) taluka Haveli/Bhor in the State of Maharashtra on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.”

Additionally, the overall cost of the Pune Ring Road project is estimated to be around Rs 42,000 crore following a recent approval of a cost escalation of around Rs 20,000 crore by the state government.