Stock market researcher Univest raises $10 mn from Bertelsmann India

The funds will be deployed towards scaling the Gurgaon-headquartered firm's offerings, while maintaining a focus on delivering personalised user experience

Since its inception in 2022, the platform has reported over 3 million sign-ups and more than 150,000 paying subscribers. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Sebi-registered stock market research platform Univest has raised $10 million (about Rs 85 crore) in a funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII).

The funds will be deployed towards scaling the Gurgaon-headquartered firm's offerings, while maintaining a focus on delivering personalised user experience, Univest co-founder and CEO Pranit Arora said.

"With this funding round, we are excited to accelerate our mission to democratise access to high-quality research. The funds will enable us to scale our research-first, full-stack brokerage offering, creating India's first true stock market superapp for retail investors. Our focus will remain on delivering seamless, personalised, and actionable insights that simplify the investment journey for our users," he said.

Univest provides expert trading advice across stocks, derivatives, and commodities. Investor users receive entry and exit signals from Sebi-registered analysts, during Live market hours, ensuring timely and accurate decision-making.

It allows users to track and monitor their investments in real-time.

Since its inception in 2022, the platform has reported over 3 million sign-ups and more than 150,000 paying subscribers, according to a company statement.

The company last raised $2 million in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Stock MarketBertelsmann Indiastock market tradingfunding

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

