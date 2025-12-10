Sumadhura Group inks ₹600 cr pact with T'gana to develop 100-acre project

Real estate developer Sumadhura Group has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest ₹600 crore over the next two years in developing a 100-acre grade A+ industrial park, aimed at boosting global manufacturers and accelerating the state’s industrial growth.

Ramarao Kalakuntla, vice-chairman, Sumadhura Group, said: “Our upcoming industrial park is being envisioned to meet global benchmarks in design, technology and operational efficiency, enabling enterprises to scale with greater speed and certainty. Supported by Telangana’s progressive and pro-growth policy environment, this investment will attract high-value industries, generate thousands of jobs and catalyse meaningful economic impact.”

Signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, held at Bharat Future City, the commitment aligns with the state’s vision to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 through large-scale investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics and advanced industries.